PA Primary Election Day is Tuesday. We got you covered

Good morning, subscribers!

We are just a couple of days out from Primary Election Day here in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The stakes for the commonwealth are high as the Republican nominations for Senate and governor are far from settled, and will set up what we expect could be record-setting expensive and highly competitive races in the fall. Those races, especially for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey's seat, will be watched around the nation.

Investigative editor Crissa Shoemaker Debree each year guides our election coverage and makes sure our readers have all the information they need come Election Day. Check out our Pennsylvania Primary Voters Guide and visit our website early and often Tuesday for real-time coverage throughout the day. Download our app to make sure you don't miss a thing.

Close to home, here in Pennsylvania's First Congressional District reporters Peg Quann and Damon Williams gave subscribers a look at the GOP primary that pits incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick against political newcomer Alex Entin. Fitzpatrick, with name recognition and more money, is expected to win easily, but Entin represents an important part of the GOP.

It will be interesting to see how Republican voters respond to conservative Entin and his "America First" platform and running mates. Experts weigh in on the race in our story that is exclusive to subscribers.

And I don't care what your politics are, here's a story we all can rally around.

On Saturday, Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin wowed on the track at the Catholic League championships. He ran a sub-four minute mile. His 3:57.98 finish makes his the sixth fastest mile ever for a high school runner. Reporter Joe Mason breaks down all the details on this phenomenal accomplishment. Congrats, Gary. You make us all Bucks County proud!

Check out these subscriber only stories that were made possible by your support of local journalism. Look for more exclusive watchdog and accountability stories coming this week along with full coverage of local and state elections. We will provide live updates from the polls and as results come in Tuesday night.

Friends, families and colleagues also can support local journalism and get access to all of our content by subscribing to the Courier Times by clicking on this link: https://cm.theintell.com/specialoffer/