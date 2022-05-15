ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians score twice in the 10th to even series with Twins

By Chris Schad
A controversial play in the 10th helped Cleveland come away with a 3-2 victory.

The Cleveland Guardians scored twice in the top of the 10th inning to help score a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

The Guardians scored their runs in controversial fashion as Andres Gimenez sent a Jharel Cotton changeup off the right field wall to score ghost runner Ernie Clement from second base. Although Gimenez was initially credited with a single, he collided with Jose Miranda and was awarded second base.

The play proved costly for the Twins after Myles Straw singled to right field later in the inning. While Straw was tagged out trying to stretch the play into a double, Gimenez scored the insurance run that came in handy in the bottom half of the inning.

Although Gio Urshella drove in a run on an RBI single, Emmanuel Clase struck out Nick Gordon to end the game and even the series.

The path to extra innings was paved by great pitching by both teams. The Twins had an uphill battle against Guardians ace Shane Bieber but had him on the ropes several times. Ultimately, Bieber turned in a strong performance, allowing just a Urshella home run over seven innings.

The Twins countered with a solid start from Devin Smeltzer. The left-hander allowed one run over five innings with three hits and a pair of walks.

The Twins will look to claim the series victory when they send Joe Ryan to the mound on Sunday afternoon.

Related
Y-105FM

The Minnesota Twins Just Made a Big Mistake at Target Field

This error didn't happen on the field, but it did concern a big milestone at Target Field here in Minnesota!. If you're like me, it still seems like the Twins just recently moved into Target Field. (It doesn't seem like it was all that long ago that we were still watching Joe Mauer and crew inside the Metrodome, either.) But, as it turns out, the Twins are starting their 12th season playing inside the friendly confines of Target Field already!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Release 2nd-Year LB

It’s the time on the NFL calendar for subtle roster tweaks, and the Minnesota Vikings made such a move on Monday. Per John McMullen of JAKIB Sports, the Vikings released Ohio State alumnus Tuf Borland. The Vikings also announced the transaction. Borland played in two Vikings games last season,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rank Higher Than Expected in ESPN Predictive Index

Seth Walder from ESPN posted the network’s 2022 NFL Football Power Index Ratings on Monday, a metric used to forecast a team’s predictive performance. For the 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings finished 16th at year-end — precisely in the middle of the NFL. This year, though, the Vikings are forecasted to improve by a few spots, slated as the league’s 13th-best team, at least per initial forecasting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

