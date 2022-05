A Saturday night police chase through Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Illinois man. University of Iowa Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a 2019 Hyundai Accent being driven by 34-year-old Charles Black of Peoria just before 10:15pm. Black had reportedly been speeding at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on Mormon Trek Boulevard near the Pheasant Ridge Apartments. UI Police say Black turned on to Walden Road and shut his lights off as soon as the officer activated his top lights and siren. Black then pulled into a parking spot at the address of the vehicle’s registered owner.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO