Red-hot Angelo State defends LSC Baseball Tourney title at WT's expense

Top-seeded Angelo State University cooled off No. 2 seed West Texas A&M 10-4 to defend its Lone Star Conference Tournament title Saturday night at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

ASU improved to 45-10 after celebrating an 18th straight win. The Rams will host the NCAA Division II South Central Regionals next weekend. Seedings and pairings will be announced Sunday night.

WT dropped to 39-17. The Buffs were coming off a 27-5 blowout against St. Edward's earlier in the day Saturday to set up a showdown with ASU for the title. WT would have needed to beat ASU twice in the double-elimination tourney.

The Rams backed up their regular-season title with the program's fifth LSC tourney title.

"It's obviously really tough to win the regular season, and then it's really difficult to go win the tournament, especially when you talk about the quality of teams that were in this thing," ASU head coach Kevin Brooks said.

"I thought we were playing very good at this time. I still feel like we can continue to play better, and there are things we can work on to get better. I'm just excited for the next opportunity. This gets us in (the postseason) automatically, and that is our one goal every year is to win this, because we've been on the short end of some of the NCAA's decisions (for at-large bids) and it's not a fun place to be."

The Rams rolled to a 14-5 blowout against the Buffs in a winner's bracket game Friday night.

After erupting for nearly 30 runs earlier in the day against St. Ed's, the Buffs didn't have much offense left for Saturday night's rematch with the Rams.

"Obviously, they're a great team and a great offense and they've got some dudes who can hurt you with one swing of the bat, as you saw tonight," the Rams coach said.

"Baseball gods give you so many runs a day, so I'm glad they took 27 or whatever it was in the first (game). Our guys played very well."

Rams second baseman Austin Beck was selected as the tourney MVP. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

ASU right fielder Koby Kelton was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a game-high three RBIs. He scored one run and was also named to the all-tourney team.

The Rams' other all-tourney players were left fielder Justin Lee, shortstop Justin Harris, pitcher Aaron Munson, catcher Tripp Clark and pitcher Benjamin Elder. Harris had a homer in the title game.

WT third baseman Adam Becker, the LSC Player of the Year and a former Midland Lee High School standout, went 1-for-3 with a homer, one RBI and one run scored. He also earned all-tourney honors.

Second baseman Eddy Savoie also homered for WT.

ASU starter Jake Rogers went three innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs.

After about a 30-minute lightning delay, Kyle Moseley took over on the mound for ASU. He got the win, improving to 3-2 after handcuffing the Buffs for just one hit and no runs in four innings.

Buffs starter A.G. Ayala (3-4) was charged with the loss. In 2.1 innings, he was lit up for eight hits and six earned runs.

The Rams and Buffs were dealing with high temperatures and humidity after San Angelo had a rare downpour Friday night.

Brooks acknowledged that the heat played a factor in the Buffs being worn down Saturday night after spending so much time on the field.

ASU is a team that loves playing small ball -- drawing walks, stealing bases, bunting and so forth.

But the Rams have been knocking the ball out of the park lately as well, which makes them even scarier for their opponents.

They hit four homers in the third inning against UT-Tyler in a 13-3 tourney win on Thursday.

"It's a great feeling to know that we have that in the bag," Kelton said. "We know we can do a lot of things, but just to come out and do the big things that coach talked about -- getting hits and extra-base hits or whatever it is. It's a good feeling to know that everyone in the lineup can do that as well as do the other stuff. It's fun."

Judging by all the double-digit scores the Rams have been putting up recently, you'd think that Brooks tells them they'll have to do extra running in practice if they don't light up the scoreboard.

"All of us can hit and we're just doing our jobs," Beck said, after breaking into a laugh.

ASU finished with 15 hits and limited the Buffs to six.

But it's not all about hitting.

The Rams have been playing great defense, and they're getting solid outings from their pitching staff.

"I thought the bullpen was really big," Brooks said. "Kyle Moseley was outstanding tonight. Childers was the Carson Childers that we know and love. We got solid starts out of Ben and Munson and Jake. And so that's great.

"We feel good right now. We understand that we need to have a good week of practice and show up and play. It's whoever plays the best that day, so next Thursday we need to come ready and play the best that day and go to the next day. Our dudes work their butts off, but this group's another level. I'm very proud of them."

When the fans had to clear the bleachers during the lightning delay in the bottom of the third inning, most of them came back to see the Rams finish business against the Buffs.

The Rams are 24-0 on the road and 21-10 at Foster Field this season, but they love nothing better than putting on a show for their die-hard fans.

"It's awesome," Beck said. "We want to be here at home for the regional and we will be. That was in the back of our heads playing this game. We wanted to host it. I feel like we play better at home, so it's awesome."

The Rams are hoping to have big crowds again for the regional tourney.

"Get here next week and be loud," Brooks encourages the fans.

Angelo State 10, West Texas A&M 4

West Texas 201 000 001--4 6 1

Angelo State 043 120 00x--10 15 0

A.G. Ayala, Chris Rodriguez (3), Colton Charnholm (6), Mike Manetta (8) and Kennedy Badgett. Jake Rogers, Kyle Moseley, Carson Childers and Tripp Clark. WP -- Moseley (3-2). LP -- Ayala (3-4). 2B -- ASU: Aaron Walters, Justin Lee, Kamden Kelton. HR -- West Texas: Eddy Savoie, Adam Becker; ASU: Austin Beck, Koby Kelton, Justin Harris. Records -- Angelo State is 45-10, West Texas A&M is 39-17.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Red-hot Angelo State defends LSC Baseball Tourney title at WT's expense