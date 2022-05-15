Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

NEWBERG, Ore. — Authorities confirmed they have found the remains of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who went missing nearly a year ago. Brown, 77, was last seen May 16, 2021 leaving his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. He has memory issues and may have difficulty finding his way home, according to family members.

