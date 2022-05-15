Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Eugene Springfield Fire conducted wildfire exercises in the Thurston Hills on Wednesday, the first of a half dozen training sessions planned over the next two weeks. "These exercises provide a hands-on training opportunity and are necessary to familiarize our crews with specific areas of our community," according...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - The North Bend Public Library is doing its part to help its residents get out and walk more this summer. They've just kicked off their story walks with two stories posted in walkable areas in the city. One story is at the Ridge Trail at Simpson...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Douglas County has the seventh highest food insecurity rate in the state of Oregon, according to data from Feeding America. About 13,000 people get food through the emergency food network in Douglas County every month. Feeding Umpqua is the organization that stocks local pantries and kitchens...
EUGENE, Ore. — A memorial service is planned for Tom Turner on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Tom passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home with family by his side, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The United Community Action Network (UCAN) and the City of Roseburg invite the public to an open house at the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Monday, June 20. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center, 948 SE Mill St....
EUGENE, Ore. — Another weekend, another party that required police intervention near the University of Oregon. Eugene Police arrested and cited 64 people in the incident, the latest in a party trend over the past few weeks. This one happened Saturday, May 14, during EPD's heavy patrol in the...
EUGENE, Ore. — It's bear season in Oregon. Right now, those animals are coming out of their dens and into town. Now through the end of June is the highest risk time of year for bear encounters, and there have been a growing number of recent black bear sightings in south Eugene.
EUGENE, Ore. — While police responded to noise complaints from a big, unruly party over the weekend, another group of students believe the Eugene Police Department is going too far with party calls. One University of Oregon student says he and his friends were "wrongfully cited" for a noise...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Voters in Douglas County faced a ballot question about moving Oregon's border to join Idaho. The Greater Idaho movement submitted enough valid signatures to put a measure on the May 17, 2022, ballot. If the vote is close, it could take a week or more to determine...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Authorities confirmed they have found the remains of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who went missing nearly a year ago. Brown, 77, was last seen May 16, 2021 leaving his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. He has memory issues and may have difficulty finding his way home, according to family members.
NORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect got into the airport operations area and stole an airport van. Witness video shows the woman driving down the runway pursued...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The initial results have been released by the Douglas County Elections Office for the May 17, 2022 Midterm Election. So far, voter turnout in the county is at 31.33%, with 27,513 ballots accepted. There are 87,807 active registered voters. Citizens are voting down a measure that...
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is warning of a scam involving PayPal and Bitcoin. A Eugene woman was contacted by a scammer text claiming to be from "PayPal security." The text warned there was a problem with a recent transaction, which she had not made. According to police:
Former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan won the GOP gubernatorial primary, maintaining a lead over former Oregon Republican Party Chair Bob Tiernan as more ballots were counted Wednesday. Drazan said Tiernan called her Wednesday afternoon and conceded, which was confirmed by his campaign. The Associated Press called the race...
Comments / 0