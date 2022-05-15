Juice Robinson Crowned New IWGP United States Champion at NJPW Capital Collision

Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week ahead. WWE Raw preview – Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va. (live) With Bobby Lashley and Omos tied at one win apiece in their feud, it’s time for the two powerhouses to settle things inside a steel cage. If Lashley loses, he can’t complain since it was his idea to lay out this particular challenge last Monday. The idea, of course, is that MVP can’t interfere, something that directly contributed to Omos’ win at WrestleMania Backlash. But this...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO