Orlando, FL

SPOILER: Old Faction Returns at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday’s Impact Wrestling television tapings from Orlando, Florida, the Aces and Eights returned to the company. Vincent and Kenny King defeated the returning faction in a...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers. Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to Banks reportedly having creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE issued the following statement to media outlets regarding the matter:. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon,...
WWE
PWMania

Carmella Addresses Corey Graves’ Comments on WWE RAW About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Corey Graves received some backlash from WWE fans on social media for what he said about Sasha Banks and Naomi on Monday’s RAW. Graves stated that Sasha and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally left the arena” before the scheduled six-pack challenge could take place. It’s been speculated that...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Ticket Sales For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

This year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place from Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on June 19th, 2022. The show has sold 232 tickets with 472 still available, according to WrestleTix. The seating capacity is set up for 704. Here is the latest card for the event:. Impact...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Ric Flair To Wrestle Ricky Steamboat At Starrcast?

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat is reportedly coming out of retirement for one final match. As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. The match is planned for a special one night only “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
WWE
PWMania

New Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at the WWE Hell In A Cell PLE. The RAW main event tonight in Norfolk VA saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to be named the #1 contender. WWE then announced Belair vs. Asuka for Hell In A Cell but this will not take place inside the cage.
ROSEMONT, IL
PWMania

Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
WWE
PWMania

PHOTOS: Steve Blackman Reunites With The Hardy Boys and Rikishi

Former WWE star Steve Blackman appeared at Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland where he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys wrestled Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at the MCW event. The three stars took a photo backstage at the event with Matt posting the following on Twitter:
MILLERSVILLE, MD
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Lineup For Tonight

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a Steel Cage Match is also still scheduled for tonight. Stay tuned to PWmania.com for more.
WWE
PWMania

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis Reveals How Edge Suggested Him For Role on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge once recommended “Top Dolla” AJ Francis for the role of RAW Underground host. WWE did the shoot-style RAW Underground segments back in the summer of 2020, but nixed them after several weeks. It was reported then how WWE considered Francis for the role of RAW Underground host, but that obviously never happened.
WWE
Brooke Tessmacher
PWMania

Ric Flair Officially Announces His Wrestling Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly training to wrestle again at the age of 73. Flair officially confirmed his wrestling return. He will be coming out of retirement for a match on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, the day after WWE SummerSlam. He will be wrestling for Jim Crockett Promotions and is being billed as “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Report: OVW Behind The Scenes TV Series In The Works

Ohio Valley Wrestling is reportedly close to finalizing what would be their biggest deal since their departure from being a WWE developmental territory in 2008. A new report from Fightful Select notes that OVW is close to announcing a program deal with a major streaming service for an upcoming series that will chronicle life behind-the-scenes in the company.
WWE
PWMania

WWE The Bump To Begin Airing In New Timeslot

WWE’s The Bump is moving to a new timeslot. It was announced today that beginning June 1 the show will air at 1pm ET instead of 10am ET. The Bump will still air every Wednesday via Peacock, the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. Next week’s guests...
WWE
PWMania

Rhodes vs. Rollins III Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, but now their third bout will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Tonight’s RAW featured an in-ring segment where Rhodes issued the challenge...
ROSEMONT, IL
PWMania

Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor Trademark Alternative New ROH Logo

As PWMania.com previously reported, on May 6th, 2022, the ROH Acquisition Co., LLC of Jacksonville, FL filed a trademark application for the term “Ring of Honor” and a new ROH logo. A trademark application for another logo was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 12th (USPTO).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PWMania

Booker T Speaks Out on Ric Flair’s Comeback to the Ring

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Ric Flair’s comeback to the ring. Flair’s match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumours, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. “From...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 5/13

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 340,000 viewers on TNT in the early 5:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 16.44% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 292,000 viewers and also aired in the 5:30pm timeslot. Rampage...
