SPOILER: Old Faction Returns at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO