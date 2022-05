DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Tuesday with mainly sunny skies overhead, but clouds are increasing through the day and will give way to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards this evening. Also making its return, for now, is the lake breeze. Temperatures today climb into the 40s and 50s by the lake; inland, some will crack the mid-60s. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies help to keep us a tad warmer than where we started our Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO