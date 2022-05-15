Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Largo Man For Felony Child Neglect And Aggravated Animal Cruelty

(left) 38-year-old Terrell Coley

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, at about 10:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 12843 119th Street North in unincorporated Largo regarding a complaint of multiple dogs barking at the residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they also heard the dogs barking and attempted to make contact with someone at the home.

Deputies say that when they contacted 38-year-old Terrell Coley in the backyard, a large amount of handmade wood kennels were observed, which housed approximately 30 dogs of all ages.

Due to the deputy’s observations of possible animal abuse and neglect, Coley was taken into custody.

Deputies obtained a search warrant from the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit, and entered the property and residence. Pinellas County Animal Services arrived to the scene, and 33 Pit Bull Terriers of various ages were seized and collected, with four of the dogs being injured. Additional dog fighting equipment was also located inside the home.

According to deputies, two children under 14 were in Coley’s care and inside the home with no food or supplies.

Deputies also discovered cocaine, multiple firearms, and ammunition inside the residence. A large amount of white powder was found, and test results are pending.

Coley was arrested and charged two counts of felony Child Neglect, four counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 29 counts Animal Cruelty, two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Cocaine.

Additional charges are pending.

Coley was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

