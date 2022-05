LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s been a little over a month and Lexington police detectives said they’re no closer to knowing what happened in a northside strip mall and ended with a man dead, another wounded. But, they know folks have turned to Crime Stoppers to help in eight recent murder cases and they’re hoping people will use the tip line for this one too.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO