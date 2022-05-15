ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Orion Amphitheater canceled

By Kaitlin Kanable
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled their upcoming May 20 concert at the Orion Amphitheater.

The band, famous for songs such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”, has a scheduling conflict and will not be playing in Huntsville.

The Orion Amphitheatre announced the cancellation on their Facebook page, saying:

“Due to a scheduling conflict, the May 20th Lynyrd Skynyrd show at The Orion Amphitheater has been canceled. The band apologizes for the inconvenience and hopes to see you all at another time.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund from their ticket point of purchase. Lynyrd Skynyrd is still scheduled to play in Fort Campbell, Kentucky on May 21.

