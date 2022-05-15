ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Photos: Florida Class 4A Track & Field State Championships

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203ACw_0feZWgYR00

GAINESVILLE - The fourth and final day of the 2022 FHSAA Track & Field State Meet was held Saturday with high school athletes in Class 4A competing at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track which serves as the home of the University of Florida track and field program.

GAINESVILLE - The fourth and final day of the 2022 FHSAA Track & Field State Meet was held Saturday with high school athletes in Class 4A competing at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track which serves as the home of the University of Florida track and field program.

Here are photos from Saturday's competition in Gainesville:

All photos by Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qs0W3_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HU96z_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uE3pf_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5TS9_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwmmF_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZHcW_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIraZ_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W59z_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNBwK_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb6WK_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYrZD_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGXK7_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xsrwu_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3bzA_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVHMp_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBYh0_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXEM1_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zb3Gf_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSmeg_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzgnB_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAksV_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjPcj_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2Ihw_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFele_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEt9K_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKPk0_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3LB1_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDv4x_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nXkG_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVCSZ_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nlMH_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYjM3_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cdb9b_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsSHb_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7npb_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSnkb_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFMkd_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEYSc_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8txe_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biMc1_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjgxj_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLo6Y_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ1ZD_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgxAr_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMODS_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBsPY_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdqVe_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y6pb_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe7XC_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVBHR_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZq3N_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGQYj_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdNaH_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opzud_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AbA5_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHYIs_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y01kv_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFOgQ_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdU76_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkQKG_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22154j_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2tMO_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emkUl_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbWHj_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGg8H_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGaTb_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWMpw_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2SWD_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PD6Qe_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmyk0_0feZWgYR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH4q2_0feZWgYR00

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
News4Jax.com

Food distribution events to be held this week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at two events this week in Jacksonville. Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Local Pastor hosts Prayer Breakfast in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is having a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th. The breakfast will take place at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. The purpose of the gathering is to care for local, elected officials and the local community. To attend,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Florida#Track And Field#Highschoolsports#Percy Beard Track
Action News Jax

Middleburg woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County woman claimed a $1 million prize on a winning scratch-off, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, claimed her winnings at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, which lottery officials say is actually where she purchased the winning ticket. The lottery said Howard chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
disneydining.com

Man living in Disney’s Golden Oak Community wins Florida’s Mega Millions

A man who lives in Walt Disney World‘s Golden Oak community has just won the Mega Millions Lottery, according to WFTV Channel 9. Fifty-one-year-old David Messer is a resident of the Golden Oak Community at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort. Golden Oak is a resort-style community that “offers whole ownership of custom single-family homes at the Walt Disney World Resort.”
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Newberry woman celebrates her 100th birthday

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Evelyn McGehee Etheredge is celebrating her 100th birthday!. Evelyn started her career as a home economics instructor and eventually retired from working as a 2nd-grade teacher, following a 35-year career. She was married to local farmer and WWll vet, B.T. Etheredge, for 50 years. They had...
NEWBERRY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville to demolish historic recreation center

Twenty-one days after city commissioners voted 6-0 to demolish and replace the historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, Mayor Lauren Poe deemed “People Saving Places” as Gainesville’s theme for National Preservation Month 2022. Residents are confused with the conflicting decisions. The Boltin Center, an 80-year-old building located at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

5-month-old hospitalized with skull fractures, father arrested

VALDOSTA – A 20-year-old Valdosta resident has been charged with cruelty to children while his child is recovering from skull fractures in a Jacksonville, FL hospital. Arrested: Greathouse, Jasion, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident. On May 2, 2022, at approximately 3:51 pm., Valdosta Police Officers...
VALDOSTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy