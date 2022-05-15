ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

SLU splits doubleheader, earns Southland Tournament host site

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team split a Southland Conference doubleheader Saturday with Nicholls, winning the opening game, 8-6, before dropping the second game, 4-3, in 11 innings at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field. Rhett Rosevear turned in a pair of multi-hit...

Kuehn shoots 74 in opening round of regional to lead Lions

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an opening round 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Monday during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had three...
BRYAN, TX
Kuehn turns in an even Par 72 in second round of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an even par 72 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Tuesday during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, scattered four...
BRYAN, TX
Scuderi earns Southland All-Academic honors

HAMMOND, La. –Southeastern Louisiana University student-athlete Meagan Scuderi was named to the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic team, the league office announced Monday. A junior from Metairie, Louisiana, Scuderi owns a 3.96 GPA in Kinesiology and is a two-time member of the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Teaming...
METAIRIE, LA
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
HAMMOND, LA
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
COVINGTON, LA
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
HOLDEN, LA
Martin Augustus Frazier

Martin Augustus Frazier, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Beaufort, North Carolina. A former graduate and football standout at East Carteret High School, Martin enjoyed working as a longshoreman and fisherman in the Carteret County area and Louisiana. A natural jokester, Martin leaves many fun-filled and cherished memories to remember him by.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kara Anderson Chaney

Kara Anderson Chaney passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 49. She was born on Friday, January 19, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Kara is survived by her daughters, Bethany Anderson and Kalissa Chaney; sister, Ronette Anderson; and granddaughter,...
HAMMOND, LA
Geaneail Magee

Miss Geaneail Magee was born on January 9,1957 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Johnny Magee and Mrs. Juanita Brumfield Magee. She departed from her earthly temple of May 8, 2022 at the St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, LA. Geaneail attended school in Bogalusa and graduated in 1976 from Bogalusa...
BOGALUSA, LA
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Marion Saragusa Gaspard

Marion Saragusa Gaspard, age 87 of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in Covington, LA on May 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native New Orleanian, born and raised in the French Quarter during the Great Depression by parents of Italian descent. Marion devoted her life to her...
COVINGTON, LA
Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Carolyn Gail Robertson

Gail, age 79, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was a native of Ruth, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Gail emersed herself in serving others working with French Corner Baptist Church. She was a very generous and loving individual. Gail was always getting out traveling making wonderful memories, going to auctions, and loved to watch the Saints games. While home, she would often be found cooking (especially baking) wonderful dishes, and also solving crossword puzzles. Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Dwight Wayne Lentz

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born in Herrin, Illinois, and was a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was 79 years old. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, serving as District 4 Fire Chief from 1995 to 2000. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Ballard Lentz, and his children, Kathy Aucoin (Richard), Mary Davison (Bobby), and Thad Lentz (Deanna). Wayne was called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, Ricky Aucoin (Mana), Robby Aucoin (Rebecca), Haley Goldsmith (Wick), Kyle Davison (Lexi), Emily Davison, Christopher Lentz (Casey), Lexi Lentz, and his great-grandchildren, Katherine, Baylen, Anabelle, and Dominic. Preceded in death by his parents, Berl and Beatrice Lentz, and brothers, Henry, Phillip, and Pat, sisters-in-law, Annette Lentz and Barbara Beckham, and brother-in-law, Edward Ballard. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Pemberton from Watson Baptist Church starting at 12:00 PM and burial following in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his son, grandsons, and special friends, Gary Boudreaux and Steve Barlow. The family would like to thank our neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WATSON, LA
Timothy Steven Williams

Timothy Steven Williams, age 56 of Covington, entered eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1965 to Thomas Williams and Carol Bozant Williams. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Blackwell Williams, his loving children Michael Williams, Blake Williams, and Gracie Williams, his father, Lamar, his sister Virginia (Bill) Earley and brother Tom (Raquel) Williams, and the son-in-law of Oscar and Patsy Blackwell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Carol and brother, Ted. A native of Jackson, longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, and resident of Covington, Tim graduated from Wingfield High School in Jackson, Mississippi. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi. In lieu of flowers kindly consider, memorial contributions in memory of Timothy Steven Williams to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856; https://www.stjude.org/.
COVINGTON, LA
Ralph Zalson

Ralph Zalson passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 62 surrounded by his family and his dogs at his home in Albany, LA. Ralph enjoyed cooking and had a green thumb for his flowers and plants. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melinda Zalson; daughter, Briann Owens (Blaine); daughter in law, Casey Zalson (Nik); granddaughters, Jayden Zalson and Ella Owens; grandsons, Mason Lampkin and JP Bodin; sister, Edith Zalson Cashio Skains (Ron); numerous brothers in law; sisters in law; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; and mother in law, Linda Coats Anthony (George). Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Renee Zalson; father, Leon Zalson; sister, Cindy Hargroder; brother, Norbert Zalson; son, Blake Zalson; and father in law, Butch Coats. Pallbearers will include his nephews, David “Jr.” Jubin, Jesse Jubin, Trey Coats, Justin Coats, and Austin Price, and his brother in law, Jamie Coats. Honorary pallbearers will be his two best friends, Fritz LaRosa and David Schexnaydre, Sr. Family and friends are invited to attend Ralph’s visitation and funeral services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA on Wednesday May 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Carter Cemetery in Springfield, LA.
ALBANY, LA

