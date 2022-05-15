Asian American Pacific Islander Festival held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On May 14, Tulsa Global District hosted an Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival.

The festival took place near 21st and Garnett and included vendors, food trucks, activities for families, and multicultural entertainment.

There was also a fashion show highlighting the cultural dress of a variety of countries and cultures.

“This cultural festival is what Tulsa has been needing, an event where all ages, all diversity, and all food is celebrated. It is so meaningful and important for me to see that Tulsa has an event where families can safely attend and learn about the variety of cultures that exist in our world. Being born and raised in East Tulsa, this event is something I have wanted to see since I was a little girl,” said Jennifer Fought, Tulsa Global District board member.

The Tulsa Global District is a new organization that was formed in 2020 as an Oklahoma Urban Main Street Program. The vision for the district is to be a safe and welcoming neighborhood that celebrates multicultural diversity and spur economic opportunity.

©2022 Cox Media Group