Audubon grad Tyler Riebhoff aids Coe to American Rivers Conference Tournament championship

(Cedar Rapids) Coe College became the first ever team to win the American Rivers Conference Tournament as a #5 seed. The KoHawks took out #1 seed Buena Vista 13-2 on Thursday, #2 seed Loras 11-3 on Friday, and #6 seed Wartburg 10-6 on Saturday.

Former Audubon Wheeler Tyler Riebhoff earned the pitching victory on Saturday. He threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Riebhoff allowed one hit, two walks, and struck out one batter.

The team, which was the regular season conference champ in 2021, earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Tournament.