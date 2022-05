STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Almost six months after taking over the mall in Sterling, the Nashville-based company that owns it is putting it up for auction. Brookwood Capital Advisors took over Sterling’s Northland Mall in January. The retail real estate buyers took the shopping center from 30% occupancy to nearly 100% occupancy with all but one anchor store leased. In addition to filling storefronts, it upgraded the HVAC system and repaved the parking lot.

