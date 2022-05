FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brianne and Bryce O’Niell are one of the many couples that were left without their photos from their wedding, after Glasser Images closed their stores last October. The O’Niells were able to get their precious photos back thanks to the help from Dr. Phil and the company Shootproof.

