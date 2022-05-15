ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: University of Virginia football signee Delaney Crawford discusses winning 300 meter hurdle title for Upland

By Connor Morrissette
 4 days ago

Crawford posted a Section leading 37.44 to win the Division 1 title in the 300 meter hurdles.

MOORPARK, Calif. -- Delaney Crawford was angry. He was leading the Division 1 110 meter hurdle race at the Southern Section championships on Saturday, but tripped over a hurdle and fell. He didn't finish the race.

Crawford responded with a Section leading 37.44 to win the Division 1 title in the 300 meter hurdles a few events later. Not bad for a quarterback. The University of Virginia football signee discusses his performance here.

