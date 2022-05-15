ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, shot walking in South Side gas station lot

WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgXwU_0feZV9fc00

CHICAGO — A drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday night left a 13-year-old boy wounded, according to police.

Authorities said the boy was walking with another around 9:30 p.m. through a gas station lot located in the 4300 block of S. State when a white Honda sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Comments / 15

pastor jose
3d ago

Ok let’s shut down the gas station.. the shooting happened just because there was a gas station

Reply(3)
4
