Disney+ has had a lot of success with their Marvel series. Ever since WandaVision premiered in early 2020, shows like Loki and Hawkeye have been keeping fans busy in between the franchise’s major film releases. Moon Knight just ended its series' run earlier this month and fans are gearing up for the release of Ms. Marvel in June. That being said, another highly anticipated series that is coming out this year still without a release date is She-Hulk. However, it looks like Disney+ accidentally just leaked the release date for the series. In an official blog post on Disney+’s UK site, She-Hulk will premiere on August 17, 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO