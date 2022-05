The future of Warner Bros. is at an interesting turning point, following the multimedia company's merger with Discovery earlier this year. While we're only a few months into the tenure of Warner Bros. Discovery, a lot has been reported about the company's decisions, particularly with regards to its CEO and President David Zaslav. A new article from The Wall Street Journal shines a light on Zaslav's new strategy with regards to WBD's upcoming films, and it provides an interesting morsel with regards to the future of the Harry Potter franchise. According to the report, Zaslav is looking to make "fresh" content relating to Potter for HBO Max, and reportedly plans to meet with series creator J.K. Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss as much.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO