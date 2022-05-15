ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Protestors in Frederick rally for abortion rights

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Hundreds of protestors descended upon downtown Frederick Saturday to rally in support of abortion rights.

The demonstration on the square corner at Patrick and Market Streets was one of hundreds of "Bans off our Bodies" events held across the U.S. on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. This came after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicated access to abortion could soon change.

The draft opinion, publicized earlier this month by Politico, suggested the court is prepared to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the U.S., The Associated Press reported. The draft opinion states there is no constitutional right to abortion services. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, individual states could more heavily regulate or ban abortion.

Local residents opposed to the content of the draft opinion made their voices heard on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpLfL_0feZTnlj00
Buy Now Supporters of abortion rights gathered in downtown Frederick for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally on Saturday. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick resident Bonnie Deblois, 70, held a polka dot sign that read "My arms are tired from holding this sign since the 1960's."

She was 18 when she attended her first protest in support of abortion rights, and now she is raising her arms again.

Deblois was joined by her daughter, Melissa Wells, 50, and granddaughter Kate Wells, 19, at the Frederick demonstration. Each brought a homemade sign.

"She's 50," Deblois said, gesturing to Melissa. "I can't believe she's out here protesting the same thing."

Deblois gave birth to her daughter at 19 years old. Had it not been for family support, Deblois said, they would have been on the street. Deblois said she understands not everyone has that support system, so people should be able to choose whether they carry a child.

Protesting to protect the same rights her grandmother fought for decades ago angered Kate. The teen said she wants to make decisions about her body.

"I want to know she has a right to her body," Kate's mother, Melissa Wells, said.

During the demonstration, some passing vehicles honked in support, drawing cheers from the group. American flags waved in the breeze. Chants of "We will vote" filled the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrBEO_0feZTnlj00
Buy Now Supporters of abortion rights in downtown Frederick for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally on Saturday. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Ciah Kornegay and Lex Washington, both 23 and of Frederick, came out in support of choice.

"I'm fighting for women's rights," Kornegay said, "For the right to privacy, the right to do what we want to our bodies without the government interfering."

The Supreme Court leak hit Washington hard.

"It just feels overwhelming," Washington said, "definitely suffocating."

Frederick resident James Zazanis, 33, held a sign that read "This guy stands for choice."

Zazanis said he felt inspired by the women who raised him and participated in activism. Zazanis has loved ones who benefitted from abortion, he said, who otherwise would have been impacted medically.

"Not only do I want to support my community ... I want to support my partner's right to choice," he said.

Across the square, Frederick resident Danielle Rothman, 41, held perhaps the youngest attendee.

One-month-old Ayla snoozed in a wrap tied to her mother's chest. Two-year-old Sylvie napped in a stroller.

"It was my choice to have children, but it should be anybody's choice," Rothman said.

She does not believe there are proper resources in place to support pregnant people.

Rothman's sign read "'Pro-life' should mean pro: affordable housing, social justice, free childcare, healthcare, not 'pro-forced childbirth.'"

Her mother, Paula Rothman, 69, stood beside her family, also in support of choice.

"I protested in the 70s. ... I never thought we would have to do it again," Paula Rothman said. "I'm thinking of my daughter. I'm thinking of my granddaughters."

Comments / 5

Related
krcgtv.com

Trucker convoy planning return to DC area for protest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (TND) — A group of truckers has announced it plans to return to the Washington D.C. area to resume protests. "The People's Convoy" announced during a live-streamed Ohio rally it plans to return to Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on May 17. The group also announced the plans on its official Facebook page, saying a rally was planned for 6 p.m. that Tuesday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

PA Republicans Want Mastriano as Governor

As of 10:09 p.m., Doug Mastriano has 42.10% of the Republican vote in the Pennsylvania primaries. His closest opponent Barletta received 22.44%. He will now face the Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro in the election on November 8th. County Voting Statistics. In Franklin County, Mastriano had 79.9% of GOP voters. Democratic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Next stop, Hagerstown: Trucker convoy returns to Md. speedway

WASHINGTON (7News) — The People's Convoy plans to arrive at the Hagerstown Speedway, its previous staging area, on Tuesday, according to the organization's website. A rally is planned for 6 p.m. at the location. The group announced on its Youtube page during an Ohio rally Sunday that they were...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Frederick, MD
Health
treatmentmagazine.com

And Justice for All

Emily Neely is using a fellowship from Equal Justice Works to help low-income West Virginia families that are in recovery navigate their legal issues. Navigating the court system in opioid-impacted child custody cases can be especially challenging for people in recovery, threatening their progress and potentially triggering a relapse. Emily...
POLITICS
WTOP

48 hour supply: Quarry could aid DC drinking water frailty

The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Affordable Housing#Constitutional Right#Protest#The Associated Press#U S Supreme Court#Politico
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Robin Ficker runs for Maryland Governor

He’s no stranger to Montgomery County voters, but Robin Ficker is turning his sights to Annapolis. The longtime political fixture, who’s hedging his bets on a vow to cut the state sales tax by 2 cents, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to talk about the race, what he has to say about his GOP opponents, and if his recent disbarment has changed his approach.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
630 WMAL

Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Former Montgomery County Executive Sidney Kramer Passes Away

Montgomery County lost an important and historical figure today, when former County Executive Sidney Kramer passed away. Kramer, who served as a Councilmember, State Senator, and the third Montgomery County Executive, lead the county during a time of transition and change from 1986 to 1990. Montgomery County was beginning its transformation into the diverse, vibrant and culturally-rich County we live in today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Housing
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

How does Maryland plant 5 million trees? It’s complicated

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Growing up in West Baltimore, Greg Burks never thought much about the lack of vegetation around him. But his younger brother suffered from asthma, and that was one of the family’s primary concerns.
MARYLAND STATE
fcfreepress

Ross: Five Challenges Facing Franklin County

The Franklin County Planning Commission is embarking on the 10-year update of the Comprehensive Plan. Given the unprecedented amount of development that has taken place across the County over the last 10 years coupled with the projections for the remainder of the decade, this will be arguably the most consequential comprehensive plan ever undertaken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
269
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy