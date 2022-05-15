'Making history': Mount St. Mary's graduates Class of 2022

Buy Now Justin Okoh, of Salisbury, waves to the crowd after he received applause and his Bachelor of Science degree at Mount St. Mary’s commencement on Saturday. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

For the first time since 2019, Mount St. Mary's University students graduated under one roof on the same day.

The private, Catholic university in Emmitsburg graduated 609 students on Saturday in the Knott Arena. The COVID-19 pandemic led the 2020 and 2021 commencements to be held in four small, socially distanced ceremonies each of those years.

For the Class of 2022, students in black caps and gowns sat side by side for commencement. Their loved ones packed into rows of seats and bleachers surrounding them. Families cheered and clapped as students entered the arena.

In the front row sat Frederick resident Johnny Thai, 35, who graduated with a master's degree in biotechnology and management.

"I've learned a lot from this program,” he said before the ceremony began. “I feel like it's really added a lot of value to my work.”

For Thai, the most challenging part of achieving his degree was balancing school with family life and his career. He's a full-time scientist and a father to two young children.

Like Thai, undergraduate degree recipient Justin Okoh, 22, will pursue a master's at the Mount in biotechnology and management.

Okoh, of Salisbury, started out majoring in chemistry, then switched to biochemistry in 2020. The pandemic influenced his decision, as did an independent study he completed alongside Mount St. Mary's professor Patrick Lombardi.

Okoh said maintaining his grades was difficult.

"It can be doable, but you have to work really hard," he said.

Also among the undergraduate students was Meghan Burgener, 21, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. She studied business and secured her bachelor's degree in three years.

"I went through a lot of challenging things," she said.

During her first year of college, Burgener was diagnosed with Lyme disease. She lost her vision temporarily.

"It's been a roller coaster, for sure, but I am blessed to be here," Burgener said.

She credited her professors with being flexible and giving her extensions to complete course work while she was ill. Next, Burgener will pursue a master's in management.

But before students began their next chapter as graduates, the Rev. James Donohue shared words of advice in the commencement address.

"I wonder today as we celebrate what has been accomplished if we might take some time to look forward to what lies ahead," Donohue said.

He is a professor of theology who retired from the Mount at the end of the academic year.

"I'd like to suggest ways we might keep trying to improve as we move into the future by learning to risk and to give ourselves to others while learning to love as God loves," Donohue said.

The reverend dove into stories of how he learned to love difficult people and ask for forgiveness. He encouraged graduates to do the same.

Student commencement speaker Elizabeth Busch spoke to the effect he pandemic had on her college experience. She said she’s enjoyed seeing the campus come to life with activities again.

"Small interactions with my classmates and professors before and after classes in the hallways have become so much more meaningful now that I've experienced part of my college career without them," Busch said.

She reminded the soon-to-be graduates of the challenges the world faces, such as racism and pollution.

"Still, our education has given us the tools we need to help fix or dismantle these systems, and chart our own courses into a world irrevocably altered by the current events that have marked our coming of age," Busch said.

Shahanaaz Soumah, of Greenbelt, is one of the graduates who aspires to make a difference. With her bachelor's degree in conflict, peace and social justice — one of the Mount's newer majors — Soumah hopes to start a nonprofit. To get there, she will pursue a master's in business administration at the Mount.

The 21-year-old is a first-generation American and first-generation college student. Her family hails from Conakry, Guinea in West Africa. She is one of nine children and the eldest daughter.

Her graduation marked a milestone.

"I'm literally making history for my family," Soumah said. "This day is as important to me as it is to my family."