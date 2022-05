After a slower start to his sophomore campaign where it took the forward 14 games to score his first goal of the season, Yegor Sharangovich started to find his groove once again. After scoring 16 goals in his rookie campaign, Sharangovich finished the 2021-22 season with 24 goals and 22 assists for 46 points. In addition, Sharangovich was only one of four Devils players to score over 20 goals this season. We take a look at three of Sharangovich's top goals on this edition of Three Things presented by GEICO.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO