“The Real Housewives of Miami” stars Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein are divorcing. The famed plastic surgeon told Page Six exclusively Monday that he and the reality star are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage — after initially denying it to us. “Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said over the phone. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean...

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 2 DAYS AGO