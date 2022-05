NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Thanks to a strong finish to close out its second round, the Virginia men’s golf team remains in the hunt for a berth to the NCAA Championships from its regional site at Yale. The 10th seeded Cavaliers shot 1-under 279 to stand in seventh place at 4-under 556 after the NCAA New Haven Regional’s first two rounds. The top five teams will advance to the national championships following Wednesday’s third round.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO