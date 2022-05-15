ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Hit on elbow by pitch

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rengifo was hit on the elbow by a pitch in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. Joe will be out of the lineup for the first time since May 5 after reaching base in all 10 of those contests while scoring five runs, driving in another and swiping a base. Charlie Blackmon will take over at designated hitter and bat leadoff.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
Luis Rengifo
Matt Duffy
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Swipes fourth base

Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Steals fourth bag

Philips went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers. Phillips earned his fifth straight start Wednesday thanks to the ongoing absence of Manuel Margot (hamstring). He's been productive of late, slugging two home runs and chipping in a stolen base across his last three games. Phillips is still hitting just .197/.256/.380 while striking out at a 39.2 percent clip across 79 plate appearances on the season, though he could provide stolen base production in the short term.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

