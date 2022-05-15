Braves receive "best possible news" on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s groin injury

May 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on the field after the Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been out of the lineup since straining his groin against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

According to the team, Acuña felt discomfort throughout the week and had an MRI on Saturday, which didn't reveal anything serious.

Acuña isn't expected to play on Sunday for the Braves but could be back in the lineup next week.

"It's the best news possible," manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "There was nothing big. He's just going to be day to day. I don't know how long it will be. But there's nothing from the MRI that showed he's going to be shut down."

Acuña missed the first 19 games of the season, recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in July of last season. While initially targeting a return date in May, the Braves activated Acuña on April 28.

The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year has played in 10 games this season for the Braves. In 46 plate appearances, Acuña is batting .282 with a .391 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage. He's doubled and homered twice while driving in five runs.