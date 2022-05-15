ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves receive "best possible news" on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s groin injury

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeUm8_0feZRJYT00
May 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on the field after the Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been out of the lineup since straining his groin against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

According to the team, Acuña felt discomfort throughout the week and had an MRI on Saturday, which didn't reveal anything serious.

Acuña isn't expected to play on Sunday for the Braves but could be back in the lineup next week.

"It's the best news possible," manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "There was nothing big. He's just going to be day to day. I don't know how long it will be. But there's nothing from the MRI that showed he's going to be shut down."

Acuña missed the first 19 games of the season, recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in July of last season. While initially targeting a return date in May, the Braves activated Acuña on April 28.

The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year has played in 10 games this season for the Braves. In 46 plate appearances, Acuña is batting .282 with a .391 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage. He's doubled and homered twice while driving in five runs.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Red Sox CEO looking to buy the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals could be on the market. And the former CEO of the Boston Red Sox would be interested. The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports he’s “Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Boston Red Sox#Mri#Mlb Com#Acl
Y-105FM

The Minnesota Twins Just Made a Big Mistake at Target Field

This error didn't happen on the field, but it did concern a big milestone at Target Field here in Minnesota!. If you're like me, it still seems like the Twins just recently moved into Target Field. (It doesn't seem like it was all that long ago that we were still watching Joe Mauer and crew inside the Metrodome, either.) But, as it turns out, the Twins are starting their 12th season playing inside the friendly confines of Target Field already!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories. The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Tomase: Xander Bogaerts gave Red Sox a lifeline, and they need to use it

Xander Bogaerts sounds willing to give the Red Sox a second chance. Here's hoping they don't blow it. In an interview with The Boston Globe on Sunday, Bogaerts addressed his future with the only organization he has ever known, once again sounding very much like someone who desperately wants to stay.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The All-Time Bad First Pitch

Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high. Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Saints Defender Cameron Jordan Calling His Shot For The 2022 Season

The New Orleans Saints have reloaded after missing last season’s playoffs. They drafted Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Jarvis Landry to a one-year deal. New Orleans will also have Michael Thomas back after missing their entire 2021 campaign. Add versatile running...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Yankees struck gold with one underrated relief pitcher

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball, featuring youngsters like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt but also veterans who have contributed significantly to start the 2022 season. In fact, every Yankee relief pitcher with more than 10 innings pitched, aside from Jonathan Loáisiga, hosts an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy