(Photos & Video by Lennie Malmgren for PSD) BRYN ATHYN, PA--When God sent torrential rainfall, Moses built a boat and collected two of every animal. But on May 6th, when similar biblical rainfall fell on the Academy of the New Church’s turf field, the Lion’s lacrosse team didn’t build an ark, but they did add another championship trophy to their case. The Lions won their eighth consecutive Friends Schools League Championship. Despite the harsh elements and trailing at the half, the Academy of the New Church defeated Westtown School 13-11 to secure their impressive win streak.

BRYN ATHYN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO