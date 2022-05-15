ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will the Hell in a Cell card be?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 4 days ago
As already reported on our site, Dave Meltzer has announced the non-presence of Roman Reigns in the next WWE PPV, Hell in a Cell. Strong rumors confirmed by multiple sources in the last few hours, but not yet made official by World Wrestling Entertainment, if not via a change on their...

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

