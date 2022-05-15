ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul demands responsibility from social media companies after Buffalo shooting was live-streamed

By Adam Duke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg5yT_0feZKvPG00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul called out social media companies in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo , saying the platform providers must be more vigilant in monitoring hateful content.

“Mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists, and how there’s a feeding frenzy on social media platforms, where hate festers more hate,” she said. “That has to stop.”

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

Gov. Hochul said the fact that the live-stream was not taken down sooner demonstrates a responsibility those who provide the platforms have, morally and ethically, to ensure hate cannot exist there. She also said she hopes it will also demonstrate a legal responsibility for those providers.

“The fact that this act of barbarism, this execution of innocent human beings could be live-streamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second says to me that there is a responsibility out there … to ensure that such hate cannot populate these sites.”

The mass shooting was live-streamed on Twitch. A spokesperson from the streaming service said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene

Hochul continued, focusing on how social media can be used to communicate hateful ideas and share them with others, resulting in incidents like this mass shooting.

“This is the result when you have individuals who use these platforms and talk to others who share these demented views, and support each other, and talk about the techniques that they’ll engage in, and post these ideas, and share them with others in the hope that they can all someday rise up in their demented view of the world,” Hochul said.

Latest on Buffalo grocery store shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Government
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Kathy Hochul
    WWLP

    Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference. Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident. Twitch sent the following to News 4: We […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Live Stream#Media Companies
    cnycentral.com

    Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

    Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
    ROCHESTER, NY
    WBNS 10TV Columbus

    911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
    BUFFALO, NY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Social Media
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Twitch
    News Channel 34

    Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified. “The evidence that we have […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    iheart.com

    BUFFALO AND THE BIGOTRY IN THE MIRROR

    He picked the Buffalo Tops because of its zip code. As Payton Gendron seethed in his fascist, anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi, white-supremacist hate, as he contemplated a specific locale for his rampage, he checked zip codes. That’s what the 18-year-old said in his manifesto. But, as murderers often will, he lied.
    BUFFALO, NY
    News Channel 34

    News Channel 34

    5K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

     https://binghamtonhomepage.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy