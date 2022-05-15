ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor helps rescue 2 from car that crashed into pool

By City News Service
 4 days ago
RANCHO PENASQUITOS (CNS) - A good Samaritan rescued two people from a car Saturday that had plowed through a fence and landed upside down in a pool in Rancho Peñasquitos.

The critical rescue happened around 1 p.m. at 8958 Ellingham St. near Carmel Mountain Road, according to San Diego police.

The people inside, a man and a woman, were reportedly arguing with each other when the accident happened. The woman driving suddenly veered off the road and into the pool, the station reported.

The good Samaritan, next-door neighbor, Ken Ramirez, heard the crash, went over to investigate, and ended up pulling the people from BMW, the station reported.

The woman was unconscious when pulled from the car but Ramirez got the water out of her lungs. The male passenger swam out through the passenger window, the station reported.

Police were testing to see alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

