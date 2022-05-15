ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Democrat softball rankings: Rancho Cotate stays on top to close regular season

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
The seventh week of The Press Democrat’s prep softball rankings.

1. Rancho Cotate (17-6)

Last week: No. 1, beat then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 11-0 and then-No. 6 Cardinal Newman 7-0 to win the NBL-Oak Tournament. Lost to Vintage 3-2 in regular-season finale on Saturday.

Next up: NCS tournament

2. Petaluma (12-9)

Last week: No. 2, swept by Vintage 10-0 and 4-2.

Next up: NCS tournament

3. Casa Grande (10-9)

Last week: No. 5, beat Napa 11-9.

Next up: NCS tournament

4. Cardinal Newman (13-13)

Last week: No. 6, beat then-No. 3 Windsor 6-1 and lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate in the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: NCS tournament

5. Windsor (16-9)

Last week: No. 3, lost to then-No. 6 Cardinal Newman 6-1 in the semis of the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: NCS tournament

6. Maria Carrillo (12-10)

Last week: No. 4, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 11-0.

Next up: NCS tournament

7. St. Vincent (20-6)

Last week: No. 7, beat Santa Rosa 19-0 and then-No. 9 Ukiah 6-3 to win the NBL-Redwood tournament.

Next up: NCS tournament

8. West County (8-16)

Last week: No. 8, did not play

Next up: NCS tournament

No. 9 Ukiah (16-8)

Last week: No. 9, beat Piner 8-7 and lost to No. 7 St. Vincent 6-3 in the NBL-Redwood tournament.

Next up: NCS tournament

No. 10 Cloverdale (12-8)

Last week: No. 10, beat Willits 15-2 and Fortuna 5-3.

Next up: NCS tournament

On the bubble

Montgomery (6-14)

Sonoma Valley (7-15)

Piner (11-11)

Rancho Cotate and Petaluma might be the only sure thing in our rankings.

Spots No. 3-6 could have shaken out any which way. Casa Grande is the main benefactor of Windsor and Maria Carrillo losing in the semifinals of the NBL-Oak tournament. Newman also moves back into the top 4 after beating Windsor last week. The Cardinals also beat Maria Carrillo to close out the regular season.

Normally these one-loss weeks against evenly matched opponents wouldn’t lead to so much movement, but that’s what happened with everyone in the middle so bunched up.

St. Vincent keeps on rolling but will stay put this week. While they’ve now won eight straight — seven of which were via shutout — and claimed the NBL-Redwood tournament title last week, the Mustangs’ strength of schedule isn’t quite at the same level as the teams ahead of them.

Quick note to cap this off: These will be our last in-season rankings of the school year. We’re going to wait till after the playoffs conclude to put out our final end-of-year rankings.

Our postseason coverage of local teams will continue, but the rankings will be paused until all is said and done in the playoffs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

