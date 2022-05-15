ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Child rescued after being swept away from strong current at Rio Grande

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas - The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Del Rio rescued a...

KWTX

Human smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit involving suspected human smugglers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in a crash in South Texas. State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield ensuing a brief pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect...
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Arrest Alarmingly Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Near Del Rio

DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station apprehended five large groups of illegal aliens in less than 31 hours over the weekend. They were encountered almost immediately after they illegally entered the United States and three were apprehended in a span of 10 hours. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more illegals as “large groups.” During the current fiscal year, Del Rio Sector has encountered 108 such groups, which accounts for approximately half the large groups encountered by Border Patrol nationwide. On Saturday, May 14, at…
DEL RIO, TX

