Child rescued after being swept away from strong current at Rio Grande

DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station apprehended five large groups of illegal aliens in less than 31 hours over the weekend. They were encountered almost immediately after they illegally entered the United States and three were apprehended in a span of 10 hours. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more illegals as “large groups.” During the current fiscal year, Del Rio Sector has encountered 108 such groups, which accounts for approximately half the large groups encountered by Border Patrol nationwide. On Saturday, May 14, at…

DEL RIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO