Lions open NCAA Regionals Monday in Texas, will play practice round on Sunday

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team begins play Monday in the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas hosted by Texas A&M at the Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards) with the opening round starting at 7:30 a.m. CT. The Lions, the...

Glorioso, Kuehn battle for a pair of 74s on final day of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn and Grayson Glorioso both battled to shoot 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Wednesday during the final round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, a senior, opened the...
SLU ranked 20th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 20th in the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Wednesday. SLU, one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls in each of the past three seasons, returns 11 All-Southland Conference performers from a 2021 squad that made its second FCS playoff appearance in the past three seasons.
Kuehn turns in an even Par 72 in second round of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an even par 72 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Tuesday during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, scattered four...
Five Lions earn All-Conference honors

HAMMOND, La. – Five members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team earned a spot on the Southland All-Conference squads announced Tuesday by the league office. Preston Faulkner earned first-team honors. Second-team honors went to Bryce Grizzaffi and Will Kinzeler. Gage Trahan picked up third-team honors while both Grizzaffi...
Scuderi earns Southland All-Academic honors

HAMMOND, La. –Southeastern Louisiana University student-athlete Meagan Scuderi was named to the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic team, the league office announced Monday. A junior from Metairie, Louisiana, Scuderi owns a 3.96 GPA in Kinesiology and is a two-time member of the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Teaming...
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
Martin Augustus Frazier

Martin Augustus Frazier, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Beaufort, North Carolina. A former graduate and football standout at East Carteret High School, Martin enjoyed working as a longshoreman and fisherman in the Carteret County area and Louisiana. A natural jokester, Martin leaves many fun-filled and cherished memories to remember him by.
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
Kara Anderson Chaney

Kara Anderson Chaney passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 49. She was born on Friday, January 19, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Kara is survived by her daughters, Bethany Anderson and Kalissa Chaney; sister, Ronette Anderson; and granddaughter,...
Jerrell Wayne Collins

Jerrell Wayne Collins of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at Oceans Springs Hospital with his loving family by his side on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 57. He was born on August 17, 1964, at Fort Polk. Jerrell is survived by his fiancée, Helen Fortenberry; children,...
Geaneail Magee

Miss Geaneail Magee was born on January 9,1957 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Johnny Magee and Mrs. Juanita Brumfield Magee. She departed from her earthly temple of May 8, 2022 at the St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, LA. Geaneail attended school in Bogalusa and graduated in 1976 from Bogalusa...
Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt

Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt entered Heaven peacefully in her sleep on May. 12, 2022 in Vicksburg, Ms. She was born Sept 16, 1925 in Pike County, Miss. to William Ferguson and. She graduated from St. Mary of the Pines School (sisters of Notre Dame) in. 1943 and soon afterward went...
Timothy Steven Williams

Timothy Steven Williams, age 56 of Covington, entered eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1965 to Thomas Williams and Carol Bozant Williams. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Blackwell Williams, his loving children Michael Williams, Blake Williams, and Gracie Williams, his father, Lamar, his sister Virginia (Bill) Earley and brother Tom (Raquel) Williams, and the son-in-law of Oscar and Patsy Blackwell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Carol and brother, Ted. A native of Jackson, longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, and resident of Covington, Tim graduated from Wingfield High School in Jackson, Mississippi. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi. In lieu of flowers kindly consider, memorial contributions in memory of Timothy Steven Williams to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856; https://www.stjude.org/.
Paul Fitzpatrick

Paul and I began our journey on June 6, 1970. Married the love of my life and soul mate. Our love was unconditional – having been married for 52 years, our marriage was truly a journey with lots of bumps in the road. He was a true believer in God and assured me he was saved and ready to go. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Grandkids were always special, going to Florida to see Owen often, Sunday morning donuts with Bradley and Alanna, Chandler his sidekick, always asking where is Paw Paw, to the facetiming Zarah always brought a smile. He could always make you smile, always joking. He loved being around people. He loved a good movie, playing cards, dominos, and being with family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Fitzpatrick; three sons, Brad (Marie), David, Jeffrey (Shivanna); five grandchildren, Owen, Alanna, Bradley, Chandler, and Zarah; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda (Alfred) Versen, and Paulette Bordelon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Rose Quentily; brother, Kenny Fitzpatrick; sister, Carolyn Merriett; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Merriett and Morris Bordelon; mother-in-law, Josephine Pittman; sister-in-law, Annette Westmoreland. Visitation will be held at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 30993 Hwy 16 Denham Springs La 70726, Friday, May 20, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. Burdette Thomas and Bro. Douglas Graham. Military honors will follow.
Clinton Francis “Jerry” McKernan

Clinton Francis “Jerry” McKernan, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2022. Jerry was born on June 7, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but spent most of his adult life in Louisiana. Jerry met the love of his life, Regina Troxell, at the...
Alligator disrupts first hour exams at Slidell High Tuesday

Imagine sitting in class for your first hour exam and you look out of your classroom window and spot a four-and-a-half-foot alligator!. That is exactly what happened this morning at Slidell High School. Around 10 a.m., Slidell Police School Resource Officer (SRO) Bridie Stevens was alerted of an alligator that somehow made its way onto the school campus. Officer Stevens, along with SRO Sergeant Jeff Kahrs, contained the gator and had a 30-minute standoff before Slidell Police Animal Control arrived.
Dwight Wayne Lentz

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born in Herrin, Illinois, and was a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was 79 years old. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, serving as District 4 Fire Chief from 1995 to 2000. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Ballard Lentz, and his children, Kathy Aucoin (Richard), Mary Davison (Bobby), and Thad Lentz (Deanna). Wayne was called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, Ricky Aucoin (Mana), Robby Aucoin (Rebecca), Haley Goldsmith (Wick), Kyle Davison (Lexi), Emily Davison, Christopher Lentz (Casey), Lexi Lentz, and his great-grandchildren, Katherine, Baylen, Anabelle, and Dominic. Preceded in death by his parents, Berl and Beatrice Lentz, and brothers, Henry, Phillip, and Pat, sisters-in-law, Annette Lentz and Barbara Beckham, and brother-in-law, Edward Ballard. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Pemberton from Watson Baptist Church starting at 12:00 PM and burial following in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his son, grandsons, and special friends, Gary Boudreaux and Steve Barlow. The family would like to thank our neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
