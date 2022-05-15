ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Deputies ask for help after unidentified man found with extensive injuries

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddy County deputies are investigating after a man was found with extensive injuries Friday afternoon. Details are limited but officials say deputies found a man with extensive injuries to his face and head.

They say he was found in an area along the Pecos River known as the Chutes or Diving Rock. Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Ouija Budz
3d ago

ask for help, but give zero details. white? black? Hispanic? teen? middle aged? elderly? you can't give us anything???

