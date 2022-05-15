Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets, so the two were not aligned when they won their races in 2018. Little had a long string of endorsements, including from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.
(The Center Square) – Drug overdose deaths were at a record-high in America in 2021, surpassing 2020’s by 15%. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with the majority of those deaths connected to synthetic opioids.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The race to determine who will serve as Pennsylvania's next governor is now set. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano held off a challenge by a crowded field of candidates to secure the GOP nomination on Tuesday. Mastriano's win means he will face the state's attorney general,...
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick will be hoping to celebrate and accept his party's nomination Tuesday night. But McCormick has been slipping in the polls for the past month, and according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, he's now behind both Dr. Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette.
(The Center Square) – In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Sen. Gene Yaw have found common ground on an energy and environmental project: creating a clean hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania. Wolf announced on Monday a goal “to make Pennsylvania a leader in the...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Carie Delrosso has won the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Delrosso faced eight other candidates. Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor. Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination...
Lt. Governor John Fetterman had to sit out his big night of winning the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate. Instead, Fetterman was recovering in the hospital. On Sunday his campaign announced he had suffered a stroke on Friday caused by atrial fibrillation, a type of heartbeat that's potentially serious, but treatable. Then, on Tuesday Fetterman announced he had undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart.
Dean Browning has won the race for the Republican nomination for Pa. Senate District 14. The former Lehigh County commissioner was well ahead of candidates Omy Maldonado and Cindy Miller, with 49% of the votes. The 14th District previously encompassed all of Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County, but...
In Pennsylvania's First Congressional District, Republicans were faced with two choices Tuesday to decide their general election candidate for the U.S. House, but incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick took the win. Fitzpatrick, who was elected to the position in 2018, was first elected to serve the Eighth Congressional District in 2016, but...
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - John Fetterman casts his vote Tuesday using an emergency ballot, then gets a pacemaker implanted to address the cause of his recent stroke. The former 13-year mayor of Braddock and current Lieutenant Governor says he's on his way to a full recovery and didn't suffer any cognitive damage.
READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Barry Jozwiak appears to have held off a challenge from political newcomer David Golowski in his quest for the Republican nomination and another term in Berks County's 5th District. With all 32 of the district's precincts reporting their unofficial results late Tuesday night,...
WARRINGTON, Pa. - The Shops At Valley Square will be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday due to a PECO issue. The Shops posted on Facebook saying "Due to an area wide PECO outage, The Shops at Valley Square will be closed for the remainder of the day today, Wednesday May 18th. Thank you."
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Almost nine years since a Lehigh County woman went missing, her accused killer is finally set to stand trial. Trial is scheduled to start Wednesday in Monroe County for Michael Horvath in the kidnapping and death of Holly Grim. Grim, 41, went missing from her Lower Macungie...
A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a ride-share driver in the Poconos is now behind bars. Brandon Pearsall-McNeally, 29, was arrested in York County on Monday. Investigators say a rideshare driver picked up McNealy on April 7 at Mount Airy Casino in Monroe County. They say Pearsall-McNeally pointed a...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A nursing home employee who assaulted a 91-year-old resident in Whitehall Township has been sentenced. Julian Bailey was sentenced to six months house arrest and two years of probation, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Bailey had been charged with simple assault and harassment.
STROUD TWP., Pa. - One driver is injured and about 20 first responders had to be decontaminated after a truck carrying pool chemicals crashed in the Poconos. Hazmat crews spent several hours cleaning up pool chemicals spilled on top of a mountain in Stroud Township, according to Monroe County emergency officials.
The Meadows Road Bridge is coming down next month. Really. Earlier reports of the demolition of the bridge in Lower Saucon Township were exaggerated, but Northampton County Director of Public Works Michael Emili said Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a contract and work will begin soon.
