Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Lt. Governor John Fetterman had to sit out his big night of winning the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate. Instead, Fetterman was recovering in the hospital. On Sunday his campaign announced he had suffered a stroke on Friday caused by atrial fibrillation, a type of heartbeat that's potentially serious, but treatable. Then, on Tuesday Fetterman announced he had undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO