ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Miller (11), Giménez (5),...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Midterm updates | Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets, so the two were not aligned when they won their races in 2018. Little had a long string of endorsements, including from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.
IDAHO STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania third for drug overdose deaths nationally

(The Center Square) – Drug overdose deaths were at a record-high in America in 2021, surpassing 2020’s by 15%. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with the majority of those deaths connected to synthetic opioids.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mastriano wins primary, faces Shapiro in Pa. governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The race to determine who will serve as Pennsylvania's next governor is now set. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano held off a challenge by a crowded field of candidates to secure the GOP nomination on Tuesday. Mastriano's win means he will face the state's attorney general,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Top Republican candidates for Pa. Senate remain locked in tight race

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick will be hoping to celebrate and accept his party's nomination Tuesday night. But McCormick has been slipping in the polls for the past month, and according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, he's now behind both Dr. Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Cotton, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Cleveland, MN
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Carie Delrosso wins race for Republican nomination for Pa. lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Carie Delrosso has won the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Delrosso faced eight other candidates. Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor. Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fetterman continues to recover at hospital after surgery

Lt. Governor John Fetterman had to sit out his big night of winning the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate. Instead, Fetterman was recovering in the hospital. On Sunday his campaign announced he had suffered a stroke on Friday caused by atrial fibrillation, a type of heartbeat that's potentially serious, but treatable. Then, on Tuesday Fetterman announced he had undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Dean Browning wins GOP nomination for Pa. Senate District 14

Dean Browning has won the race for the Republican nomination for Pa. Senate District 14. The former Lehigh County commissioner was well ahead of candidates Omy Maldonado and Cindy Miller, with 49% of the votes. The 14th District previously encompassed all of Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County, but...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blakney
Person
John Tumpane
WFMZ-TV Online

Jozwiak holds off challenge in bid to keep Pa. House seat

READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Barry Jozwiak appears to have held off a challenge from political newcomer David Golowski in his quest for the Republican nomination and another term in Berks County's 5th District. With all 32 of the district's precincts reporting their unofficial results late Tuesday night,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland 3#Minnesota 1#Iphrerbbso#Smith110001
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested in kidnapping, robbery of Poconos rideshare driver

A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a ride-share driver in the Poconos is now behind bars. Brandon Pearsall-McNeally, 29, was arrested in York County on Monday. Investigators say a rideshare driver picked up McNealy on April 7 at Mount Airy Casino in Monroe County. They say Pearsall-McNeally pointed a...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy