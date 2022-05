Inflation has pushed mortgage rates past 5% for the first time in over ten years! They have increased by 1.8 percentage points just since the beginning of the year. This increase causes the monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home to rise by about $400. With wages decreasing (by 2.7% in March alone, compared to prior years) potential homeowners will find it difficult to have to spend more of their budget on housing. At this rate, about 16 million households will be priced out of the market this year. Unfortunately, NAR predicts this will cause home sales activity to drop by about 10% in 2022. The Fed’s response will be determined by the extent of the inflation when they meet in May.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO