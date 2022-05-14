ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan Roundup: Wilcome tosses no-hitter, Chiefs sweep Boyne City

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
CHEBOYGAN – Daniel Wilcome has been locked in on the mound all season.

On Friday, the Cheboygan senior left-handed pitcher did something for the third time in his terrific high school baseball career.

Throw a no-hitter.

Facing a solid Boyne City team – led by a talented pitcher of its own in Aaron Bess – Wilcome stole the show, tossing six no-hit innings with 14 strikeouts and three walks in a 5-0 Cheboygan victory.

Wilcome’s standout performance on the mound highlighted another stellar day for the Chiefs, who later went on to sweep the Ramblers with a narrow 1-0 victory in the nightcap.

“(Wilcome) was impressive tonight,” said Cheboygan coach Kevin Baller. “Just for him to come out and do what he did, especially after suffering an injury (during a Thursday game against Brimley), it was great. Everything looked good from him. He gave us one heck of a game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnJF2_0feZIFqW00

After struggling against Bess last season, the Chiefs (20-1-1) did much better this time around, generating five runs offensively. Senior Kaleb Blaskowski led the Chiefs with two hits, including a double, and two RBI, while Dylan Balazovic and Tyler Balazovic each doubled. Cole Hudson (RBI) and Jacob Jankoviak (double) each had a hit.

Following up Wilcome’s strong outing was fellow senior Henry Stempky, who posted a complete-game win of his own. In six shutout innings, Stempky struck out 15, allowed five hits and walked one.

The lone run of the contest came when the Chiefs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Tyler Balazovic ripped an RBI single that scored Wilcome.

Stempky led Cheboygan with two hits and a stolen base. Matt Bur, Dylan Balazovic and Jankoviak each recorded a hit.

“Those were two big wins for us,” Baller said. “Boyne City has two really good pitchers, and we saw them both. We were able to sneak out a win in that second game with some timely hitting. To get five runs off of (Aaron) Bess in the first game, it was nice to see the boys do that.”

Cheboygan softball splits with Ramblers

CHEBOYGAN – The Cheboygan softball team picked up a split against Boyne City during a non-conference home doubleheader on Friday.

In a 5-2 victory in the opener, Amelia Johnson was Cheboygan’s winning pitcher, striking out five, allowing five hits and walking three in six innings pitched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4JDC_0feZIFqW00

At the plate, Libby VanFleet homered and scored a run for the Chiefs, who received a double and two RBI from Shayla LaVigne. Cesley Stranaly, Ashlynn Beaudry (two runs), Kaitlyn Penfield (run) and Johnson each had a hit.

However, the Chiefs (13-7) fell short of the sweep after suffering a 13-6 loss to the Ramblers in the nightcap.

For the Chiefs, Emerson Eustice led with two hits, including a triple, knocked in a run and scored a run. VanFleet, who doubled, also had two hits and scored a run, while Marley Couture tallied two hits, Cheyanne Friday had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Johnson doubled and registered two RBI. Penfield (RBI), Jackie Seaman and Beaudry chipped in with a hit apiece.

VanFleet, who took the loss on the mound, struck out seven, allowed six hits and walked six in six innings pitched.

Bent’s goal lifts Chiefs to 1-0 win over Gladwin

CHEBOYGAN – Just a few days after suffering a narrow defeat to Northern Michigan Soccer League leader McBain Northern Michigan Christian, the Cheboygan girls soccer team rebounded with a 1-0 victory over Gladwin in a league matchup on Thursday, May 12.

The Chiefs (9-3, 8-1 NMSL) took the lead two minutes into the clash, when Taylor Bent volleyed in a ball from Elizabeth Harke to make it 1-0. From there, the Chiefs were able to keep the lead and capture an all-important NMSL win.

“I was pleased with the squad’s performance, especially when one considers that we were missing two starters on the night,” said Cheboygan coach Tom Markham, whose team had 10 shots in the game.

Keeping the Flying G’s in the contest was goalkeeper Renae Parret, who stopped nine Cheboygan shots.

In the junior varsity contest, Addy Baldwin’s goal ended up being the game winner in a 1-0 Cheboygan victory over Gladwin.

Cheboygan hosts Roscommon in a NMSL contest on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan Roundup: Wilcome tosses no-hitter, Chiefs sweep Boyne City

