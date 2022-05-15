ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

A long-awaited skate park is finally coming to Nipomo

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4rQR_0feZI9dP00

After writing countless letters and attending many county meetings, hearings, and motions, the long-anticipated skate park project is coming to the community of Nipomo.

The original group of children who came up with the idea for a skate park seven years ago are now out of high school. Wyatt Russell is one of them.

“It’s super cool to see a dream come true in front of us you know," said Russell.

The group was part of the surf and skate club at Mesa Middle School and was led by their advisor Tom Slater.

“I am just thrilled that I’m going to be able to show these kids that were in my club seven years ago that patience does pay off," said Slater.

Slater said at that time, there was no place for the kids to legally skate and that is where this passion project began.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t wait to see concrete out here and bulldozers," said Slater.

“When I was younger, I imagined having a smaller spot nothing concrete you know I didn’t have high expectations and this project has turned out to be mind-blowing," said Russell.

The skate park is estimated to be a total cost of three million dollars and is supported by San Luis Obispo County Parks.

“We work for things like this for years in the background, but when you actually physically get to start something and have an actual piece of dirt move and see the construction starting that’s really satisfying," said the director of SLO County Parks, Nick Franco.

“This is going to be the focal point for Nipomo youth. This is going to be a place where even kids who don’t skate they’re going to be able to come here meet people their age, learn how to skate," said Slater.

The skate park will be free for the public and construction is expected to begin in May and be ready by the fall of this year.

Other amenities for the project will include a new parking lot, entrance road, restroom, picnic area, and changes to the existing sidewalk along Tefft street.

Comments / 3

Related
Lompoc Record

Ocean and H | Take a historical look at the 'heart of Lompoc'

The center of Lompoc has always been the intersection of H and Ocean. Founded in 1874, Lompoc streets were named with letters and usually tree names, but Ocean is the road that actually goes to the ocean, where Surf Beach is today. These photos show it through the years from late 1980s to 1990. Wooden structures were replaced with more substantial ones like banks. Today the Lilley Building (1890) and the IOOF building (1905) are the oldest standing on the corners.
LOMPOC, CA
socalthrills.com

The Beach, a Lake and a Pool at The Leta Hotel in Goleta

For those who love the beaches and beauty of Santa Barbara, but want a slower paced, less touristy atmosphere, the small town of Goleta is only a couple miles up Highway 1, on the same stretch of coast known as the American Riviera. The family and I recently snuck away...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jonata & The Hilt Settle Into Permanent Home

For about 15 years, some of the most expensive and critically beloved wines in Santa Barbara County were made inside of cramped warehouses on the outskirts of Buellton. A chip shot away from the buzzing freeway, these nondescript, nearly windowless buildings were home to Jonata and The Hilt, some bottlings of which commanded $100-plus prices upon release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Nipomo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Nipomo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Russell
News Channel 3-12

Dead female black bear found in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly The post Dead female black bear found in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Car Show Raises Money For Community Hot Rod Project

Thousands of car lovers packed the greens at Glen Annie Golf Club on Sunday for the 2022 Santa Barbara County Auto Expo, where over 300 car owners showed off their vintage, modified, and restored automobiles as part of a fundraiser for the Community Hot Rod Project (communityhotrodproject.com). Local gearhead Kevin...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Mesa Middle School#Slo County Parks
Yardbarker

15 things you must do in Santa Barbara

Looking for things to do in Santa Barbara? We have you covered with the best that SB has to offer. Whether you're a local, tourist, or student, there's more than enough here to keep you busy. From white sand beaches to sun-speckled streets, lively bars to laid-back restaurants, come see why SB is a destination for celebrities and vacationers alike.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Black Bear Cub Orphaned by Montecito Hit and Run

[Warning: This article contains graphic photos that may be disturbing to some.]. Time may be running out for an orphaned black bear cub on the loose here after its mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. It happened on Ladera Lane near the intersection with East Valley Road....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy