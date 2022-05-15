Dutard Fire in Santa Maria is under investigation

An approximately one-acre brush fire broke out near Arellanes School west of Santa Maria around 4:15 P.M.

Santa Maria City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire battled the blaze despite harsh winds.

Crews were able to gain control of the Dutard Fire and are now mopping up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire was also leading firefighting efforts around the same time at Los Padres National Forest. The Glen Fire is now under control.