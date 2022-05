Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Rams coach Sean McVay hopes the wideout will be back in Los Angeles. "I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate," McVay told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Thursday. "Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO