ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo mass shooter’s alleged manifesto leaves no doubt attack was white supremacist terrorism

By Luke Moretti, Nick Veronica
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

The gunman was identified during his arraignment as Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York. That name that matches the name given in a 180-page manifesto that surfaced online shortly after the attack and took credit for the violence in the name of white supremacy.

Law enforcement and government officials would not confirm the validity of the document in the immediate hours after the attack. Yet, the excruciating detail provided leave little doubt of its authenticity. A senior federal law enforcement official told the New York Times they believed Gendron posted the document.

“There are certain pieces of evidence that we have ascertained in the course of this investigation that indicate some racial animosity,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “I’m not going specifically talk about or elaborate on what exactly they are right now.”

The document, which News 4 has reviewed, plotted the attack in grotesque detail. The writer plotted his actions down to the minute, included diagrams of his path through the store and said he specifically targeted the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue because its zip code has the highest percentage of Black people close enough to where he lives.

“This was pure evil,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. “A straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCuXk_0feZHYKs00

Alexander Rosemberg, deputy regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, says the organization is still sifting through the complete document, but it can already draw some conclusions.

“Greatly anti-Semitic, greatly racist against people of color, white supremacist, radicalized in all the ways we can think of,” Resemberg told News 4. “180 pages, I want to repeat, of this.”

Gendron livestreamed the attack on the social media platform Twitch and had the N-word written on his rifle, videos from the scene showed. He was charged with first-degree murder after killing 10 people and wounding three others.

The alleged manifesto admits to planning the attack passively for the past few years and seriously since January. It bemoans a purported “white genocide” taking place in America and proudly brags of the writer’s racist and anti-Semitic views.

In a Q&A with himself, the writer says he supports “those that wish for a future for white children and the existence of our people.”

“That’s what white supremacist terrorism is all about — that’s what we witnessed here today,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “It has to end right here. That is our message. We will continue to work at the federal, state and local level with our community partners to identify these messages as soon as they arise on social media. That is our best defense right now, as well as the legal system and the prosecution. And it is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. and heaven help him in the next world as well.“

One of the victims in the attack was identified as Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo Police officer who was working as a security guard at Tops. Officials said Salter attempted to stop the attack and shot Gendron in the chest, but he was unharmed because he was wearing tactical body armor.

The alleged manifesto carries on for numerous pages about the type of gear that was chosen specifically for the attack, from his helmet and weapon all the way down to his underwear. It plots his breakfast, arrival time, live stream and getaway.

The writer says he will plead guilty in trial if he survives the rampage.

Gendron said only four words in court Saturday before being taken away: “I understand my charges.”

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here .

Comments / 15

Mary Kavanaugh Witnauer
3d ago

Prayers for the families involved. Guess Bidumbs build back better failed miserably. We are all human, skin color should not identify us as different, we are all people!! anyone who wants to jump on me for calling this out as semi political is wasting their time, I will not respond. look at where our country is headed, people are going crazy all over. We need to unite regardless of our skin color. we are giving the administration exactly what they want!! Love one another as God created us to do. let's stop the race hate in the world. my heart goes out to the families involved in this senseless crime. prayers 💔🙏♥️

Reply(1)
8
Kathy Morreale Ostroff
3d ago

Why so much hate? How do people become this horrible. Praying for the victims and their families ❣️

Reply
8
Related
TMZ.com

Buffalo Shooter's Gun Littered with Racist Writings

The man responsible for slaughtering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store left no question ... his attack was racially motivated, as evidenced by the hateful messaging emblazoned on his gun. 18-year-old Payton Gendron descended on the Tops store with a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle littered with racist language...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
Black Enterprise

Twitter Users Recognize Police Treatment of Heavily Armed White Killers in Comparison to Unarmed, Innocent Black Victims

It’s no secret that Blacks are treated like criminals, even when they are not. Several times over the years, we’ve seen racist white killers be treated with kid gloves by police officers, who wouldn’t hesitate to shoot an unarmed Black man. The latest racist killer, Payton Gendron, killed multiple people, many of whom were Black. Gendron has also been handled gently, despite killing 10 people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

In New Video Buffalo Mass Murderer Almost Shoots Man, Then Says Sorry

If there was ever any doubt in a person's mind that the Buffalo mass shooter was filled with hatred for Black people, this video should clear it up. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, drove into the city and targeted a Tops Friendly Market in an African-American neighborhood. He took the lives of 10 innocent people and injured three others. He changed families and lives forever with this horrific shooting. The horrific tragedy is considered a hate crime and is being investigated as such. The shooter had a manifesto that described was filled with racism.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

New York red flag law under fire following Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- One of the many unanswered questions about the Buffalo mass shooting is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to purchase his assault-type weapon despite New York's supposedly tough red flag law that should have alerted gun dealers to the man's erratic behavior.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, about a year before Saturday's tragedy state police ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.READ MORE: Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police sayIt was less than a year ago at Susquehanna Valley High School when the graduating senior, now known as incarcerated individual 157103, made statements that should...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#White Genocide#Black People#Violent Crime#The New York Times#News 4
floridianpress.com

State Rep. Eskamani Falls Flat on Buffalo Mass Shooting

Since the recent shooting committed by a white supremacist in Buffalo, New York in which the terrorist targeted an African American community, politicians flocked to the twitterverse to give their two cents. The Left or many in the anti-gun lobby (most of the time) blames lack of gun control for these instances.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS New York

Experts say it's time to stop growing threat of white supremacists

NEW YORK -- For the last few years, the Department of Homeland Security has warned the country of the growing problem of white supremacists, calling it the gravest terror threat to the United States.CBS2's Astrid Martinez spoke with experts Monday on how to spot and stop the war brewing at home.Tragedies like the one in Buffalo can be a defining moment for a city and a nation."We know that from evidence that the shooter has left behind is that one of the things he was thinking about was this myth of the 'great replacement.' That's the idea that we have...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Buffalo Mass Shooter 'Cut And Pasted' Earlier Manifestos: NJ Prosecutor

The Buffalo mass shooter who called several New Jersey communities "deplorable," cut and pasted large sections of earlier manifestos in his diatribe, authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer issued a statement on Tuesday, May 17, saying that there are no direct threats to any local communities as implied by a 180-page manifesto authored by the alleged Buffalo shooter.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy