We're on the cusp of the release of Season 4 of Stranger Things, bringing the latest installment of the beloved Netflix series to life. After several years of waiting, fans are waiting to see exactly what the future holds for the series' roster of characters, especially following the release of several emotional teaser trailers. Those teasers have hinted at some particularly dire moments for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) — and according to an interview with the show's creative team, that will manifest in Season 4. In a recent interview with IGN, producer and director Shawn Levy teased that Max has a storyline that Sink was able to "really sink her teeth into this year." In particular, the fourth episode of the season, which is directed by Levy, is described as "a Sadie anthem."

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO