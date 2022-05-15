Nessel speaks at latest GR abortion-rights rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Bangladeshi Community of West Michigan is inviting the public to a big celebration on Saturday, May 21st to celebrate “Bengali New Year 1429”. Bengali New Year celebration is a unique occasion where people from two different countries come together and celebrate life. Hundreds of Bangladeshi Nationals from Grand Rapids and nearby cities participate in the celebration. People from all different walks of life enjoy their time with authentic Bengali foods, singing, dancing and socializing.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO