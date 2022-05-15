ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Nessel speaks at latest GR abortion-rights rally

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people gathered outside Grand...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Pine Rest opens the dialogue about suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and today we talk to Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services suicide and why it’s important to talk about it. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. 800-678-5500. Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

What prosecutor may still be looking for in Lyoya case

It’s been about a month and a half since 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr. The decision on whether to charge Schurr is in the hands of Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who has yet to make a decision. (May 18, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Something new at your neighborhood library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Libraries around Michigan have new and expanded digital content and tools. Technology that will help patrons to do things like develop new job skills, take job interviews, learn more about health and wellness, and more – all at their local library. Today, Lance Werner from Kent District Library is here to tell us more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

City commissioners targeted by vandalism tied to Patrick Lyoya’s killing by police

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating overnight vandalism, with references to the police killing of Patrick Lyoya, at homes of Grand Rapids city commissioners. The home of Jon O’Connor, First Ward commissioner, was among those targeted. A brick, wrapped in a newspaper highlighting a story on Lyoya’s killing, was found outside of his house near Blandford Nature Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate the Bengali New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Bangladeshi Community of West Michigan is inviting the public to a big celebration on Saturday, May 21st to celebrate “Bengali New Year 1429”. Bengali New Year celebration is a unique occasion where people from two different countries come together and celebrate life. Hundreds of Bangladeshi Nationals from Grand Rapids and nearby cities participate in the celebration. People from all different walks of life enjoy their time with authentic Bengali foods, singing, dancing and socializing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids City Commissioners Homes Vandalized

In a statement, police said that the GRPD “is aware of multiple instances of vandalism that occurred overnight targeting City Commissioners’ private residences.”. City officials say, graffiti that reads “Defund Police” or “abolish Police” were spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’s home and on Third Ward Commissioner Nathaniel Moody’s driveway,
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Chalet at Muskegon’s beach to become lighthouse gift shop

MUSKEGON, MI – A gift shop operated by the lighthouse conservancy is coming to a chalet at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach where lighthouse tour tickets also will be sold. City commissioners are expected to approve a three-year lease with the Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy for the small chalet near the U.S. Coast Guard Station Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Kent Co. deputies warn of possible disruptions to phone service

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are warning residents of possible disruptions to its phone service later this week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says its telephone systems will be upgraded Thursday and Friday, which may lead to interruptions when users call the department’s internal numbers.
KENT COUNTY, MI

