ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

For Ukrainian fighters, Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia

By Sergiy Karazy
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 15 (Reuters) - Gathered in a basement used as safe quarters north of Kyiv a small group of Ukrainian soldiers joyfully watched their country win the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it heralded their coming victory in the war to evict Russian forces from Ukraine.

The Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of popular support from all around Europe to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president. read more

"We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in Ukraine-Russian war," said Tetyana, a military medic, standing in the basement decorated with children's paintings of Ukraine flag and "Glory to Ukraine" signs on them.

The tired-looking but happy servicemen had sat around a screen, some tapping rhythmically on their knees when Kalush performed, and when the winner was announced they clapped and cheered with delight.

"We will also win," said Vitaliy, a soldier. "We have shown that we can not only fight, but we can also sing very nice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF4ut_0feZGlOi00
Ukrainian service members celebrate the winning of the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at their position in Kyiv region, Ukraine May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The Russian invasion, now in its third month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

The southern port city of Mariupol has suffered the heaviest fighting, and while it is now in Russian hands there hundreds of Ukrainian fighters still holding out at the Azovstal steel works despite weeks of heavy bombardment.

Stationed far to the north, closer to the border with Belarus, soldiers in the basement paid homage to the bravery of their comrades in the south.

"The next Eurovision we will host in liberated Mariupol," Vitaliy said, the servicemen said.

Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Heralds#Ukraine#Mariupol#Russian#The Kalush Orchestra#Ukrainians
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy