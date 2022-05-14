ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

What are the Boston Celtics' keys to victory in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What is the key to victory for the Boston Celtics in their decisive Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon? Some critical adjustment, or a particular player playing up to their potential? Could the way for the Celtics to return to the Eastern Conference finals be as simple as nailing the execution of what the team has already been doing for some time?

And what about the Bucks? What do the Celtics need to ensure happens in order to prevent Milwaukee to send them home this postseason? How should Boston approach this all-important contest on their home court of TD Garden?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone to talk over what needs to happen for whom as Boston gets ready for a huge Game 7 battle with the Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

