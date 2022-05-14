ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

21 people injured in 3 separate shootings after Celtics' Game 6 win in Milwaukee

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their East semis series with the Celtics took an unexpectedly dark turn after the contest ended, with a total of 21 people ending up injured in three separate shooting incidents occurring near the arena after the game according to the AP’s Jim Salter.

The city will remain under a limited curfew following the shootings, with a Game 7 watch party outside Fiserv Forum being canceled in response “after consultation with the city and public safety agencies,” according to a Milwaukee government official who was quoted in the AP story.

“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” related the Bucks in a statement.

“We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation,” they added.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

