New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Capital Collision

Hey there people, Winfree here again but rest assured that Tony will be back next week. On this episode of Dynamite the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues with Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix, and two Joker matches when Samoa Joe takes on the male joker while Britt Baker battles the female joker. No word on the identities of said jokers just yet. We’ll also get Konosuke Takeshita taking on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. On the non-wrestling side of things Chris Jericho will go face to face with William Regal in the wake of the Blackpool Combat Club getting involved in the JAS vs. Eddie Kingston issue last week, and Wardlow has to take 10 lashes from Maxwell Jacob Friedman as the first part of his odyssey to earning a match with MJF ad Double or Nothing. Well that’s the preamble out of the way, let’s get to the action.

