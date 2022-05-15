ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WATCH: Bake sale raises money for Ukraine

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Boldt event connects youth apprentices with industry leaders

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Boldt celebrated youth apprentices committing to pursuing a career in skilled trades Wednesday. The company hosted its annual Signing Day event where area high schoolers see and participate in hands-on demos. Youth apprentices connected with industry leaders and unions. Some signed letters of intent to work in the trades.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Squawky visit on Appleton skycam

Trammel Crow Company cited “changed market conditions”. Don Gorske has been eating a Big Mac every day for 50 years. On Monday Snodgrass used her Twitter account to warn people that it’s a crime to threaten public officials.
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc floral vendor celebrates 100 years

OCONOMOWOC — Rhodee Floral and Greenhouse marks its 100th anniversary this year. Steve Wege of Okauchee Lake said he’s been visiting Rhodee since the 1960s. He was loading up his truck with mulch and flowers on Monday when he spoke with The Freeman. “This is the best place...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Be fearless': Appleton man takes huge risk but finds happiness

APPLETON, Wis. — Beu Vang was certain he was following the right path. Work hard, get promoted, put in the overtime and make good money to support your family. All was going well until the day he looked down and realized the trail he was on was not the yellow brick road and Oz was in the complete opposite direction.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Parks & Recreation struggles with staffing

APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Parks and Recreation Department is facing a mountain of summer duties... but less staff to complete them all. “Typically we hire around 18 seasonals every year starting mid-May with some college students and then into June with some high school students... this year we’re really struggling to get applicants,” Greg Hoekstra, a City of Appleton grounds manager, said.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Child ID kits being distributed to K-12 students across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a pledge was announced earlier in the year at Lambeau Field, Child ID kits are now being dispersed across Wisconsin to help keep children safe. Wisconsin Attorney General (AG) Josh Kaul announced the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits with help from the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the National Child ID Program (NCIDP).
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Antiviral prescriptions available for COVID-19

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac's Hamilton Park.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Lawrence residents react to canceled warehouse plans

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac's Hamilton Park.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit To Be Deployed

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – A Fox Valley Army reserve unit, based out of Neenah, is being deployed to the Middle East. The 395th Ordnance Company will head overseas to do real-world ordnance oversight and support for service members in the Middle East. Officials say there are about 100 troops...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Therapeutic COVID drug widely available

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac's Hamilton Park.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Search for new kidney continues after billboard campaign

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 22-year-old Wisconsin man needs a kidney donor. Eric Warnke went to the doctor for testing right before Thanksgiving of 2021. About a week later, his life changed. "I got a call back saying, 'Hey your kidneys are failing,' which was kind of a shock...
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Supply chain shortage impacts construction of Neenah High School

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - School officials in Neenah don’t believe supply chain issues will delay the opening of a new high school which is already $14 million over budget because of inflation. Since breaking ground in June of last year, Neenah’s new high school is beginning to show signs...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
APPLETON, WI
KOOL 101.7

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.

